Bozeman school asks for public's input on new high school's desi - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman school asks for public's input on new high school's design

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BOZEMAN -

School officials have been pretty busy this summer working on the design and schematics of the new second high school that was voted through back in May.

Bozeman school officials say the district projected the need for a second high school 10 years ago.

"We've been working on this for a long time and now it’s coming to fruition,” said Steve Johnson, Deputy Superintendent. “Once we break ground, there's no going back."

Johnson worked with a committee of 11 school district and community representatives who helped discuss the main focuses of the new school.

The group met with the architects and engineers multiple times over the to prepare the design.


"I think the architects have done a pretty good job of bringing our ideas together and making it more functional and  open concept," said Johnson. 

Johnson says the design is modern with a very Montana feel. 

Johnson says the report shows there’s a purpose for the layout produced.

"The classroom building itself is all three-story buildings and then you have the auditorium, the gymnasium, the career technical education, and the music arts kind of on the other side of the building. So the center that community area brings it all together. It is really important to get that function right.”

For the design, safety has been a top priority.


"Obviously, because crossing Oak Street is a primary concern we're designing a tunnel that will go under Oak street,” said Johnson. “That will be a safe walking way from the sports park to the school and make that connection between the two community assets."

Johnson says a lot of thought and work has gone into this design.


"The architects come with an idea we shoot holes in it and they go back and re-design,” said Johnson. “We then shoot holes in it then they go back and re-design they do a really good job so far responding to those comments."

That’s why the school wants the school boards opinion and the input from the community.

"It’s not a finished product,” said Johnson. “It's letting the community know that this is where we are at,  what do you think and give us your input.”

Johnson says this is one step closer to their goal.

"Our plan is once the schematic is approved we'll move forward with the detailed drawings and designs and go to bid,” said Johnson. “At the first of the spring we plan to start construction. The plan is we will open the doors in 2020 and we're still on target for that."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officials ID victims of western Montana double homicide

    Officials ID victims of western Montana double homicide

    Monday, September 11 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-09-11 17:23:08 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana have released the names of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

  • Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-11 19:27:53 GMT
    Grizzly BearGrizzly Bear

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

    A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

  • Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn

    Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:35:22 GMT

    The Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn 50,476 acres. 

    The Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn 50,476 acres. 

  • Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

    Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

    Monday, September 11 2017 4:47 AM EDT2017-09-11 08:47:26 GMT

    The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

    The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

  • Rollover on Brooks and Roosevelt

    Rollover on Brooks and Roosevelt

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:24:52 GMT

    Sunday, late afternoon, Two vehicles crashed on Brooks and Roosevelt causing one car to rollover.

    Sunday, late afternoon, Two vehicles crashed on Brooks and Roosevelt causing one car to rollover.

  • Additional suspects identified in alleged baseball bat assault

    Additional suspects identified in alleged baseball bat assault

    Friday, September 8 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-09-08 23:08:43 GMT

    A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault. 

    A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Update: Rice Ridge Fire

    Update: Rice Ridge Fire

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:34:40 GMT

    The Rice Ridge Fire has grown to 132,732 acres and is currently only at 8% containment.

    The Rice Ridge Fire has grown to 132,732 acres and is currently only at 8% containment.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.