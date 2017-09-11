Bozeman school asks for public's input on new high school's design

School officials have been pretty busy this summer working on the design and schematics of the new second high school that was voted through back in May.

Bozeman school officials say the district projected the need for a second high school 10 years ago.

"We've been working on this for a long time and now it’s coming to fruition,” said Steve Johnson, Deputy Superintendent. “Once we break ground, there's no going back."

Johnson worked with a committee of 11 school district and community representatives who helped discuss the main focuses of the new school.

The group met with the architects and engineers multiple times over the to prepare the design.



"I think the architects have done a pretty good job of bringing our ideas together and making it more functional and open concept," said Johnson.

Johnson says the design is modern with a very Montana feel.

Johnson says the report shows there’s a purpose for the layout produced.

"The classroom building itself is all three-story buildings and then you have the auditorium, the gymnasium, the career technical education, and the music arts kind of on the other side of the building. So the center that community area brings it all together. It is really important to get that function right.”

For the design, safety has been a top priority.



"Obviously, because crossing Oak Street is a primary concern we're designing a tunnel that will go under Oak street,” said Johnson. “That will be a safe walking way from the sports park to the school and make that connection between the two community assets."

Johnson says a lot of thought and work has gone into this design.



"The architects come with an idea we shoot holes in it and they go back and re-design,” said Johnson. “We then shoot holes in it then they go back and re-design they do a really good job so far responding to those comments."

That’s why the school wants the school boards opinion and the input from the community.

"It’s not a finished product,” said Johnson. “It's letting the community know that this is where we are at, what do you think and give us your input.”

Johnson says this is one step closer to their goal.

"Our plan is once the schematic is approved we'll move forward with the detailed drawings and designs and go to bid,” said Johnson. “At the first of the spring we plan to start construction. The plan is we will open the doors in 2020 and we're still on target for that."