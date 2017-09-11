Sapphire Complex Fires update

Three fires comprise the Sapphire Complex: Little Hogback, Goat Creek, and Sliderock. The fires are burning in steep, rocky terrain between Rock Creek and Upper Willow Creek drainages.



Little Hogback Fire: 34,439 acres

The east side of the fire remains in patrol status. There is still a small area of active fire at the south-central part of the fire’s periphery; firefighters continue working to secure that edge. Fire is active along the western flank. Helicopter water drops yesterday kept westward fire growth in check. Unburned pockets in the interior continue to burn. Structure protection along Rock Creek Road remains a priority, particularly in the Idle Ranches subdivision. Sprinklers are still in place and functioning to protect nearby residences. This fire should be in monitoring/patrol soon.



Goat Creek Fire: 8,300 acres

Any heat remaining is in the interior. Firefighters continue rehabilitation of constructed fire breaks. The incident team established a spike camp nearby to support remaining efforts on this fire as well as the Sliderock and Little Hogback fires.



Sliderock Fire: 900 acres

There has been no growth in the overall size of this fire; any hot spots are in the fire interior. Rehabilitation of constructed firelines will follow after this work is completed for the Goat Creek Fire.

Courtesy Inciweb