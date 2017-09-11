Grizzly bear mauls woman near Gardiner

A Montana woman is alive and being treated for injuries, after she mauled by a grizzly bear Saturday on a private ranch in the Tom Miner Basin north of Gardiner.

Andrea Jones, Spokesperson for FWP Region 3, says the woman and two other people were hiking on the ranch when they came across a cow carcass the bear was feeding on.



Jones says the bear made contact, and the woman laid on her stomach to protect her organs.



The bear started biting the woman's back and legs when her friends sprayed the bear with pepper spray and it ran away.



This comes a week after a bowhunter cow calling elk was attacked by a grizzly bear feeding on a carcass in the Gravelly Mountains near Ennis.



The hunter, Tom Sommer of Riggins, Idaho, was bitten on the head, leg and wrist, when his hunting partner sprayed the bear with pepper spray and it ran away.



Sommer had 90 stitches put in his head.



Jones says in both cases, pepper spray played a critical role in stopping the bear attack and that any person heading out into bear country should carry bear spray in a spot where you can reach it very quickly.