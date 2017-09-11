Scam email targeting business owners

The Better Business Bureau is warning business owners and consumers that scammers are using the BBB name and logo to fraudulently claim companies are “violating the Fair Labor Standards Act,” the “Safety and Health Act,” and other ominous sounding notices.

These emails are fake. They are designed to get the recipient to click on a link, which may be used to download malware that can infect the recipient’s computer, steal passwords, or hack a company’s records.

Please visit http://go.bbb.org/phishing0917 to learn more.