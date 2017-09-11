Lolo Peak Fire update

Summary: Fire was active on the west side. Crews continued to hold the fire line and monitor for spot fires. Helicopters assisted firefighters by dropping water on the western perimeter. Suppression repair continued in the Highway 12 corridor. The fire in the mouth of Sweeney Creek burned to widen the buffer between the fire and the valley floor.



Today: Fire activity will be monitored in the South Fork of Lolo Creek as it works its way up toward the saddle into Bass Creek. As the fire backs down into the Brushy Creek drainage it should slow as it reaches areas with more moisture in the fuels. The fire remains active in Sweeney Creek and crews will continue to use burn operations if necessary to reinforce the buffer area between the fire and the Highway 93 corridor. Mop-up will continue along the Elk Meadows road on the west side of the fire. Monitor, patrol and mop-up of recent burnout operations will continue on the east side of the fire. Suppression repair work will continue in the Highway 12 corridor.

Courtesy Ravalli County Sheriff's Office