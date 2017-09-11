FEMA sends resources to Highway 200 Complex, Moose Peak Fires

FEMA is granting disaster assistance for the Highway 200 Complex and Moose Peak Fires in Sanders and Lincoln Counties.

Resources will be provided as a Fire Management Assistance Grant and make FEMA funding available for 75-percent of Montana's eligible firefighting costs. These expenses can include funding for field camps, equipment, mobilization, demobilization activities, tools, material, and supplies.

This grant isn't for individual homeowners or business owners, but Senator Jon Tester has launched an online portal where Montanans can contact his office and be guided towards financial aid.