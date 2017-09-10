Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn

FLORENCE -

The Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn 50,476 acres.

The fire is 46% contained and over 500 personals are trying their best to control this fire.

Last night, a red flag warning was issued because of strong and gusty winds.

However, fire crews were prepared last night when winds from the west pushed the fire.

Fire crews were able to isolate the west and southwest side of the fire.

However, in the Brushy Creek area, the fire continued to back down but did not cross the creek.

Heavy equipment and fire crews completed fire lines along the Elk Meadows Road.

Public Information Officer, Derek Ibargen said Sunday they will be tightening control lines, doing suppression repairs, monitoring fire activity, and helicopters will be dropping water.

Also, fire crews will be doing some burn operations in the mouth of Sweeney Creek.

The evacuation warning for residents of the Tie Chute Lane has been rescinded.

However, Evacuation warnings remain in place south of Highway 12 in the Elk, Bear and Graves Creek areas, as well as, west Highway 93 from Tie Chute Lane south to South Kootenai Creek Road. 

  Ravalli County fire updates

    Ravalli County fire updates

    Friday, September 8 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-09-08 22:54:50 GMT

    The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminded all residents affected by fires that red flag warnings are in place and critical fire weather is predicted for the weekend.  People in warning areas should be prepared to evacuate. 

    The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminded all residents affected by fires that red flag warnings are in place and critical fire weather is predicted for the weekend.  People in warning areas should be prepared to evacuate. 

  A local business has raised over $10k for firefighting efforts

    A local business has raised over $10k for firefighting efforts

    Saturday, September 9 2017 3:47 PM EDT2017-09-09 19:47:28 GMT

    Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.

    Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.

  Wildfire starts near Livingston from lightening strike

    Wildfire starts near Livingston from lightening strike

    Saturday, September 9 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-09-10 00:48:38 GMT

    Three wildfires have sparked near Livingston, and one fire in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area has forced residents to evacuate. 

    Three wildfires have sparked near Livingston, and one fire in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area has forced residents to evacuate. 

  Preventative measures taken to protect Lake McDonald Lodge from the Sprague Fire

    Preventative measures taken to protect Lake McDonald Lodge from the Sprague Fire

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 7:16 PM EDT2017-09-06 23:16:11 GMT

    With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.

    With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.

  Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn

    Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:35:22 GMT

    The Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn 50,476 acres. 

    The Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn 50,476 acres. 

  Rollover on Brooks and Roosevelt

    Rollover on Brooks and Roosevelt

    Sunday, September 10 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-09-11 00:24:52 GMT

    Sunday, late afternoon, Two vehicles crashed on Brooks and Roosevelt causing one car to rollover.

    Sunday, late afternoon, Two vehicles crashed on Brooks and Roosevelt causing one car to rollover.

    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently
    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently

