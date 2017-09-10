The Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn 50,476 acres.

The fire is 46% contained and over 500 personals are trying their best to control this fire.

Last night, a red flag warning was issued because of strong and gusty winds.

However, fire crews were prepared last night when winds from the west pushed the fire.

Fire crews were able to isolate the west and southwest side of the fire.

However, in the Brushy Creek area, the fire continued to back down but did not cross the creek.

Heavy equipment and fire crews completed fire lines along the Elk Meadows Road.

Public Information Officer, Derek Ibargen said Sunday they will be tightening control lines, doing suppression repairs, monitoring fire activity, and helicopters will be dropping water.

Also, fire crews will be doing some burn operations in the mouth of Sweeney Creek.

The evacuation warning for residents of the Tie Chute Lane has been rescinded.

However, Evacuation warnings remain in place south of Highway 12 in the Elk, Bear and Graves Creek areas, as well as, west Highway 93 from Tie Chute Lane south to South Kootenai Creek Road.