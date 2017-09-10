The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminded all residents affected by fires that red flag warnings are in place and critical fire weather is predicted for the weekend. People in warning areas should be prepared to evacuate.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminded all residents affected by fires that red flag warnings are in place and critical fire weather is predicted for the weekend. People in warning areas should be prepared to evacuate.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Three wildfires have sparked near Livingston, and one fire in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area has forced residents to evacuate.
Three wildfires have sparked near Livingston, and one fire in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area has forced residents to evacuate.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
The Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn 50,476 acres.
The Lolo Peak Fire continues to burn 50,476 acres.
Sunday, late afternoon, Two vehicles crashed on Brooks and Roosevelt causing one car to rollover.
Sunday, late afternoon, Two vehicles crashed on Brooks and Roosevelt causing one car to rollover.