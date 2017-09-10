Update: Rice Ridge Fire

The Rice Ridge Fire has grown to 132,732 acres and is currently only at 8% containment.

However, fire crews were successful last night during the red flag warning for strong winds.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire within control lines last night when winds were blowing 25 mph.

In fact, zones 2 and 3 near the west side of Seeley Lake have been downgraded to evacuation warnings.

However, Zone 5 also on the west side of Seeley Lake area, closer to the fire remains under an evacuation order.

The strong winds did push away smokey skies bringing in better air quality.

But with clear skies, it doesn't necessarily mean it's a good thing.

"It allows the sun shine to hit the fire and heat things up and increase some fire activity. Fire crews will be on alert for that today. They will be monitoring the fire's behavior and keeping an eye out for spot fires,” said Jeannette Dreadfulwater, Public Information Officer.

Otherwise, fire crews will be utilizing aerial attacks today because of the clear skies.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Park has temporarily closed Seeley lake to the public.

The closure is to allow fire suppression planes and helicopters to utilize the lake water.

It’s unknown when the lake will reopen to the public.