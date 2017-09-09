Washington outclasses Montana 63-7

The Montana Grizzlies (1-1) dropped their first game of the season 63-7 against the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Saturday night in Seattle.
The number 8th ranked Huskies started fast, and never looked back as they cruised to their second win of the season. UW quarterback Jake Browning only threw four incompletions, going 22-26 with 259 yards and two scores, both thrown to Bozeman native and former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Will Dissly. Browning also ran for one score.
The lone bright spot for the Grizzlies came on the Huskies second drive of the game. Browning dropped back to pass, and tried dumping it off to his receiver in the flat. But Griz safety Josh Sandry jumped in front of the route and took it back 36 yards for a touchdown. The game was tied 7-7.
But then the Huskies scored 53 unanswered points, starting with touchdown runs by Myles Gaskin from four yards out.
Then at the beginning of the second quarter, Washington punt returner Dante Pettis became the Pac-12 all-time leader in punt return touchdowns, bringing one back from 67 yards out. He broke DeShaun Jackson's record in the process.
The rout was on from there. Lavon Coleman, Salvon Ahmed, and Sean McGrew all ran in touchdowns for the Huskies. Then at the end of the third quarter, Husky cornerback Jomon Dotson picked off Griz quarterback Reese Phillips and returned it for six points in a spectacular interception return.
Phillips looked comfortable at times, and yet could never get settled. He finished 17-28 for only 128 yards and no touchdowns. He threw two picks.
The Griz offense gained a total of 163 yards in the game, rushing for 31 yards.
The only way that the game can be looked at as a victory for Montana is the fact that they did not suffer any major injuries.
The Griz will return home to Missoula for the next two weekends as they welcome Savannah State and Eastern Washington to Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Montana State sophomore quarterback Chris Murray has a career day, but it's not enough to get the Bobcats their first win.
It is time to update the record book after No. 6 Montana Tech defeated MSU-Northern 70-27 at Blue Pony Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Carroll College football turned the ball over twice in the first quarter, and Rocky Mountain built a 27-0 first-half lead, en route to a 40-14 victory Saturday at Nelson Stadium in Helena.
The Carroll College Early Bird Open hosted cross country runners from around the state at Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena.
The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Jamal Morrow caught a 23-yard pass and dove across the goal line in the third overtime to lift No. 20 Washington State to a 47-44 comeback victory over Boise State on Saturday night.
Washington rushed for 213 yards as a team and averaged 5.8 yards per carry, but Browning was the second-leading rusher with his 50 yards
Montana State sophomore quarterback Chris Murray has a career day, but it's not enough to get the Bobcats their first win.
A tough third quarter proved to be too much to overcome as Idaho (1-1) lost at home to UNLV (1-1) on Saturday afternoon, 44-16.
Eastern Washington University suffered its second-straight defeat on the young season as NDSU used a 35-3 scoring run and 375 rushing yards to roll past the No. 7/6 Eagles 40-13.
Whitworth University ran out to a 25-0 lead late in the second quarter and cruised to a 49-10 win over visiting Whittier College on Saturday afternoon at the Whitworth Pine Bowl.
The Eagles outshot Gonzaga 19-7. EWU has now outshot every opponent so far this season. This win pushes head coach Chad Bodnar's career home record to 21-6-5 since he took over in 2014.
The Bulldogs will cap the first night of play by facing Belmont at 8 pm on November 23. The Zags and the Bruins have never met in program history.
This ban will be in place for all tailgating and pregame festivities surrounding Idaho’s home football game Saturday, against UNLV.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminded all residents affected by fires that red flag warnings are in place and critical fire weather is predicted for the weekend. People in warning areas should be prepared to evacuate.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at an old church on N Adams and W Broadway Ave Friday evening in Spokane. Fire crews on scene tell us that the building is abandoned and they don't believe anyone was inside. Multiple portions of the building have collapsed inside because of the flames. Crews are calling it a defensive fire and they are working to make sure it doesn't spread to other buildings. Flames did
