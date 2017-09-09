Washington outclasses Montana 63-7 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Washington outclasses Montana 63-7

The Montana Grizzlies (1-1) dropped their first game of the season 63-7 against the Washington Huskies (2-0) on Saturday night in Seattle. 

The number 8th ranked Huskies started fast, and never looked back as they cruised to their second win of the season. UW quarterback Jake Browning only threw four incompletions, going 22-26 with 259 yards and two scores, both thrown to Bozeman native and former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Will Dissly. Browning also ran for one score.

The lone bright spot for the Grizzlies came on the Huskies second drive of the game. Browning dropped back to pass, and tried dumping it off to his receiver in the flat. But Griz safety Josh Sandry jumped in front of the route and took it back 36 yards for a touchdown. The game was tied 7-7.

But then the Huskies scored 53 unanswered points, starting with touchdown runs by Myles Gaskin from four yards out. 

Then at the beginning of the second quarter, Washington punt returner Dante Pettis became the Pac-12 all-time leader in punt return touchdowns, bringing one back from 67 yards out. He broke DeShaun Jackson's record in the process. 

The rout was on from there. Lavon Coleman, Salvon Ahmed, and Sean McGrew all ran in touchdowns for the Huskies. Then at the end of the third quarter, Husky cornerback Jomon Dotson picked off Griz quarterback Reese Phillips and returned it for six points in a spectacular interception return.

Phillips looked comfortable at times, and yet could never get settled. He finished 17-28 for only 128 yards and no touchdowns. He threw two picks. 

The Griz offense gained a total of 163 yards in the game, rushing for 31 yards. 

The only way that the game can be looked at as a victory for Montana is the fact that they did not suffer any major injuries. 

The Griz will return home to Missoula for the next two weekends as they welcome Savannah State and Eastern Washington to Washington-Grizzly Stadium. 

