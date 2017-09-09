Wildfire starts near Livingston from lightening strike

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminded all residents affected by fires that red flag warnings are in place and critical fire weather is predicted for the weekend. People in warning areas should be prepared to evacuate.
MIAMI (AP) - Of the 660,000 people facing mandatory evacuation orders in Miami, the city's homeless population is particularly difficult to move into shelters.
Seeley Swan High School students will be continuing their stay at The Resort at Paws Up for the week of Sept. 11 - 14.
The Big Hole River from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road to the mouth of the North Fork of the Big Hole River (Section I) will close entirely to fishing effective Friday, Sept.8. .
Sheriff Steve Holton was happy to say that the Evacuation Warnings due to the Nelson Creek Fire for residents on Nez Perce Road have been rescinded.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
Three wildfires have sparked near Livingston, and one fire in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area has forced residents to evacuate.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
SWX Right Now can be seen both over-the-air and through some cable services in the Spokane-Coeur d-Alene, Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, and Yakima viewership areas.
Sean Bonnet tells us his heart broke when he saw the number of fires around the state and he knew he had to do something, and fast.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
