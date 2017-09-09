Wildfire starts near Livingston from lightening strike

Three wildfires have sparked near Livingston, and one fire in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea creek has burned 200 acres.

Greg Coleman, Director of Emergency Management for Park County, says they believe one fire was sparked after a thunderstorm passed through the area. The fire is in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area, Willow Creek and Brackett Creek.

Several fire crews are responding and they are eradicating the fire with hellicopyers and tankers. We we will continue to update you with new information.