Wildfire near Livingston forces evacuations - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wildfire near Livingston forces evacuations

LIVINGSTON -

Three wildfires have sparked near Livingston, and one fire in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area has forced residents to evacuate.

Greg Coleman, Director of Emergency Management for Park County, says the three fires sparked after a thunderstorm passed through the area. The fires are in the Fleshman Creek and O'Rea Creek area, Willow Creek and Brackett Creek. 

Resident up Fleshman Creek and from houses at 200 and up O'Rea Creek have been given orders to evacuate.

Several fire crews are responding and we will continue to update you with new information.

