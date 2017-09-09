Wildfire near Livingston forces evacuations

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminded all residents affected by fires that red flag warnings are in place and critical fire weather is predicted for the weekend. People in warning areas should be prepared to evacuate.
MIAMI (AP) - Of the 660,000 people facing mandatory evacuation orders in Miami, the city's homeless population is particularly difficult to move into shelters.
Seeley Swan High School students will be continuing their stay at The Resort at Paws Up for the week of Sept. 11 - 14.
The Big Hole River from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road to the mouth of the North Fork of the Big Hole River (Section I) will close entirely to fishing effective Friday, Sept.8. .
Sheriff Steve Holton was happy to say that the Evacuation Warnings due to the Nelson Creek Fire for residents on Nez Perce Road have been rescinded.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
SWX Right Now can be seen both over-the-air and through some cable services in the Spokane-Coeur d-Alene, Kennewick-Pasco-Richland, and Yakima viewership areas.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening issued mandatory evacuation orders for some people living near the Alice Creek Fire near Lincoln.
