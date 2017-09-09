Body of 65 year old man found in Lolo - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Body of 65 year old man found in Lolo

Posted: Updated:
LOLO -

According to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 AM on Saturday September 9th, MCSO deputies were dispatched out after a body was discovered in the river near Riverside Park in Lolo.  At this time the circumstances surrounding the death do not appear suspicious.

The coroner has confirmed that a 65-year-old male was pulled from the river.

The deceased individual was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The name of the 65 year old male has not being released pending notification of the family.

