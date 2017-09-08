Alice Creek Fire forces evacuations, highway closure

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening issued mandatory evacuation orders for some people living near the Alice Creek Fire near Lincoln.

Fire officials say that the 23,427-acre fire is moving east above Elk Meadows: Evergreen subdivision and firefighters are responding.

As of now, sheriff's deputies are evacuating homes along Highway 200, mile post 92 east to Highway 435/434.

Highway 200 is temporarily closed east of Lincoln at the intersection of Highway 279 that travels to Helena.

The east end of the temporary block is Highway 287, the road that travels to I-15, Augusta and Glacier Park.

Sheriff's deputies are also working with the Montana Department of Transportation to block off private driveways all along the evacuated area. When this is accomplished, they say they will reopen the highway.

A temporary shelter being opened up at the Wolf Creek School.