Ravalli County fire updates

Meyers Fire: Evacuation Warnings remain in effect for East Fork residents between Teepee Creek and Little East Fork. A community meeting will be held tonight at the Sula Fire Pavilion in Springer Memorial at 6 p.m.

Lolo Peak Fire: Evacuation Warnings remain in effect for the area west of Hwy 93 from the north side of South Kootenai Creek Road to the south side of Tie Chute Lane.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reminded all residents affected by fires that red flag warnings are in place and critical fire weather is predicted for the weekend. People in warning areas should be prepared to evacuate. Sheriff Holton stated that evacuation zones and status are being monitored with the Incident Management Teams of both fires, and asked residents to stay up to date through the media and free Ravalli County Sheriff's app for mobile devices.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office stressed that the residents west of Sweeney Creek Loop to include Upper Sweeney Creek, Woodtick Hollow, and roads off Sweeney Creek Trail should be ready to evacuate at a moments notice if the Lolo Peak Fire should start to threaten residents and structures. Sheriff Holton said that his office is in constant contact with Doug Turman's Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team and the RCSO is carefully watching the fire movement and weather events.

Courtesy: Ravalli County Sheriff's Office