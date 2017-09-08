Thousands raised in #MontanaStrong donation drive - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Thousands raised in #MontanaStrong donation drive

Posted: Updated:
MONTANA -

A big "thank you" to all of you for contributing to our #MontanaStrong Donation Drive. 

On Thursday the organizations we were supporting collected more than $9,000. Each organization noted this was a big "bump" from their usual daily donations. 

You can still make tax-deductible donations to people affected by the Rice Ridge Fire, the Lolo Peak Fire, the Lodge Pole Complex and the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. 

We'll leave links to those organizations up on our website through the weekend. Look for the #MontanaStrong banner at the top of the page. 

