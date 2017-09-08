Strong fire season exhausts local fire department

At the height of fire season one fire department is severely understaffed and it’s slowing down their response time and exhausting their volunteers.

Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount. Firefighter Mathew Borlandelli tells us about a recent smoke investigation call where he arrived on scene with less than half of the support he needed.

Borlandelli says, “Monday we were dispatched to a call up on Blacktail Mountain and there were two of us that were able to go initially. I took a truck, my Captain took a water tender.”

Borlandelli tells us, normally two people in two trucks and one person in a water tender would respond to a call like this.

Borlandelli goes on to say this year’s fire season has put extra strain on the department. 25% of the department’s calls this season have been fire related. And fire season isn’t over yet.

Borlandelli explains, “It seems this year is a little more stressful because there are fires all around us.”

There is a way you can help. Somers/Lakeside fire department is actively looking for volunteers. No experience? Not to worry, experienced volunteers will train new recruits.

If you think you are interested connect with Somers/Lakeside fire department through their Facebook page or call Chief Havens 406-250-8225.