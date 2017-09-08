Strong fire season exhausts local fire department - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Strong fire season exhausts local fire department

SOMERS -

At the height of fire season one fire department is severely understaffed and it’s slowing down their response time and exhausting their volunteers.

Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.  Firefighter Mathew Borlandelli tells us about a recent smoke investigation call where he arrived on scene with less than half of the support he needed.

Borlandelli says, “Monday we were dispatched to a call up on Blacktail Mountain and there were two of us that were able to go initially.  I took a truck, my Captain took a water tender.”

Borlandelli tells us, normally two people in two trucks and one person in a water tender would respond to a call like this. 

Borlandelli goes on to say this year’s fire season has put extra strain on the department.  25% of the department’s calls this season have been fire related.  And fire season isn’t over yet.

Borlandelli explains, “It seems this year is a little more stressful because there are fires all around us.”

There is a way you can help.  Somers/Lakeside fire department is actively looking for volunteers.  No experience?  Not to worry, experienced volunteers will train new recruits.

If you think you are interested connect with Somers/Lakeside fire department through their Facebook page or call Chief Havens 406-250-8225. 

