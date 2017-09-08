Grant awarded to Bozeman firefighters

FEMA is awarding Bozeman a grant of $58,680 to assist in purchasing protective clothing to wear while fighting wildland fires. The clothing and gear used by firefighters while handling structure fires aren't suited for wildland use.

Chief Josh Waldo explains, “the traditional gear that people are accustomed to seeing firefighters wear is bulky, heavy, and designed to protect firefighters from the heat that they encounter in a building fire. Wildland gear, while designed to provide some fire protection, is much lighter and allows for more mobility which is important in fighting fires in wooded areas or areas with terrain issues for extended periods often in high temperatures”.

Montana lawmakers have desperately reached out to FEMA for aid during a record fire season in Montana.