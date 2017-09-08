Seeley students continuing classes at Paws Up

Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Somers/Lakeside Volunteer Fire Department has 12 volunteers when they should have twice that amount.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
As of this morning the Alice Creek Fire has no containment.
As of this morning the Alice Creek Fire has no containment.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports today that Montana fire costs for both Federal and Statewide budgets have exceeded more than $300 million.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports today that Montana fire costs for both Federal and Statewide budgets have exceeded more than $300 million.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Thick wildfire smoke may be choking residents across western Montana, but it's also helping to keep one fire burning in Glacier National Park in check.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Thick wildfire smoke may be choking residents across western Montana, but it's also helping to keep one fire burning in Glacier National Park in check.