Seeley students continuing classes at Paws Up

Rice Ridge Fire Rice Ridge Fire

Seeley Swan High School students will be continuing their stay at The Resort at Paws Up for the week of Sept. 11 - 14. After school staff met with the fire incident commander and a county health liaison, among other personnel, the decision was made based on the potential of future evacuation and hazardous air quality. 

Rice Ridge Fire evacuations have been lifted for the high school campus, but the school says it's safer for students and staff to remain at the temporary school location. 

Staff will evaluate the situation week by week. 

