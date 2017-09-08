Arrest made in alleged baseball bat assault

With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
As of this morning the Alice Creek Fire has no containment.
As of this morning the Alice Creek Fire has no containment.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.