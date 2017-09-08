Additional suspects identified in alleged baseball bat assault

As of Thursday afternoon, investigators with the Missoula Police Department connected a video that surfaced on Facebook to the baseball-bat assault that took place in the 600 block of Cregg Lane in Missoula.

This incident took place on Tuesday evening and left an 18-year-old man with 20 staples in his head.

A graphic video of the assault was posted and found on Facebook.

It shows what appears to be four males punching and kicking the victim, and one male hitting the victim with what looks like a baseball bat. A girl's voice can be heard as well, but she does not appear on camera.

According to the Missoula Police Department, this was not a random assault, and there is no identified risk to the public.

The alleged victim, Tyler Smith, admitted that he was ambushed while trying to buy xanax and said, "I guess they allegedly claimed that I ripped them off, which I didn't. So I don't really know how it all played out. I don't remember much. I just remember getting out of the car and getting hit in the back of the head with the baseball bat and that's the last thing I remember."

As of Thursday afternoon, a 17-year-old male is in custody in connection with the assault. Police have identified other suspects involved in the assault.

Multiple parties are using social media to threaten violent retaliation. Police say that anyone acting on these threats will be subject to potential arrests and prosecution.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Guy Baker at (406) 396-3217.