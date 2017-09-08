Bobcat football is back! Tailgating rules and where to park

Montana state football is back! This weekend the Cats will take on South Dakota State in a sold out game at bobcat stadium.
Since it is a sold out game you should consider planning your game plan today and make sure you leave extra early tomorrow.
For parking, here is what will be available.
1. Public parking- the parking lots surrounding Bobcat Stadium and the south lot of Brick Breeden field house are designated as tailgate lots. For parking, public parking is available in all other campus lots free of charge. Also, the Museum of the Rockies charges 20 dollars for parking.
2. Road closures- Kagy Boulevard between 7th avenue and 11th will close five hours before kick off. Bobcat Boulevard is also closed prior to kickoff.
3. Accessible parking ADA- is available on the west side of the stadium, as well as just south and north of the Brick Breeden fieldhouse. However, it is on a first come first serve basis.
If you are tailgating this weekend at Bobcat Stadium, here is a list of things that you need to know!
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
Enrique Pena Nieto confirmed that at least five people have died.
As of this morning the Alice Creek Fire has no containment.
A 17-year-old male is in custody with the assault.
Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.
A waitress told her she had to leave the restaurant. She was wearing a crop top, her stomach exposed.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
