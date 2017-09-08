Bobcat football is back! Tailgating rules and where to park - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bobcat football is back! Tailgating rules and where to park

BOZEMAN -

Montana state football is back! This weekend the Cats will take on South Dakota State in a sold out game at bobcat stadium.

Since it is a sold out game you should consider planning your game plan today and make sure you leave extra early tomorrow.

For parking, here is what will be available.

1.     Public parking- the parking lots surrounding Bobcat Stadium and the south lot of Brick Breeden field house are designated as tailgate lots. For parking,  public parking is available in all other campus lots free of charge. Also, the Museum of the Rockies charges 20 dollars for parking.

2. Road closures- Kagy Boulevard between 7th avenue and 11th will close five hours before kick off. Bobcat Boulevard is also closed prior to kickoff.

3.    Accessible parking ADA- is available on the west side of the stadium, as well as just south and north of the Brick Breeden fieldhouse. However, it is on a first come first serve basis.

If you are tailgating this weekend at Bobcat Stadium, here is a list of things that you need to know!

  1. Tailgate parties- they must cease at the end of halftime. Tailgaters must leave the lot with the exception of those using the “shelter rule.” this includes no more drinking and the use of BBQ grills.
  2. If you are planning on having a campfire, all fires must be contained in a device designed to safely. If a fire is ignited it must not go unattended.
  3. Clean up- you are obviously responsible for disposing all of your trash after the game. And all materials including tents and tables must be removed and cannot be left after the game.

