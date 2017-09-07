Caribou fire crosses international borders

We traveled to West Kootenai where 10 homes were lost by the Caribou fire on Saturday, September 2nd. To date over 270 people have been evacuated from the area. Days after the fire destroyed these homes, the ground was still smoldering.

What used to be people’s homes are now reduced to rubble. With hundreds of people forced from their homes, Ralph Swain with the Caribou Fire tells us fire managers have a goal in mind.

Swain tells us, “Our goal is to get back to pre-evacuation where we find the area safe enough that people can get back to their homes, but they will be under pre evacuation. They're going to have to stay alert, stay on top of things.”

This won't be easy as the Caribou Fire has crossed international borders into Canada. Swain tells us around 18,000 acres are in the United States and 2,000 are in Canada. Swain tells us the US is working with a liaison in Canada to coordinate fire suppression tactics.

Swain says, “Working together actually. We have a liaison and folks working together with the folks in Canada. So, it's working in collaboration from one fire strategy, but working together."

So far Swain says communication has been excellent between the United States and Canada.

Fire managers are focusing on the weekend. With 20% chance of thunderstorms on Friday, September 8th teams are prepping for the worst.