Big Hole River closed due to drought

The Big Hole River from Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadows Road to the mouth of the North Fork of the Big Hole River (Section I) will close entirely to fishing effective Friday, Sept.8. Fishing will be prohibited all day every day (this section had previously been under hoot owl restrictions).

This mandatory closure is in accordance with the Big Hole Watershed Committee Drought Plan which calls for full fishing closures when flows have fallen below 20 cubic feet per second. This section of the Big Hole hit this trigger for closure this week as measured at a USGS gauge at Wisdom.

Closures of this nature are put in place to protect fish species like Arctic grayling, Rainbow and Brown trout which become more susceptible disease and mortality when conditions like low flows combine with additional stressors.

This section of river will reopen when flows average above 40 cubic feet per second for seven consecutive days, but no later than October 31.

Section V (from Notch Bottom Fishing Access Site to the river’s confluence with the Beaverhead River) of the Big Hole was closed Thursday due to low flow conditions.