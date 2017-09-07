Nez Perce Road evacuations revoked, Meyes Fire evacuation remains

Sheriff Steve Holton was happy to say that the Evacuation Warnings due to the Nelson Creek Fire for residents on Nez Perce Road have been rescinded. Sheriff Holton said that the decision to repopulate Nez Perce Road, Lapwai and West Lapwai Lanes, Fox and West Fox Lanes, and Bear Hollow Court was made upon the recommendations of the Bitterroot National Forest and West Fork Volunteer Fire Department.

Lolo Peak Fire: Evacuation Warnings are still in effect for residents west of Hwy 93 from the north side of South Kootenai Creek Road north to the south side of Tie Chute Lane remain in effect. Approximately 814 residences remain in Warning status due to the Lolo Peak Fire.

Meyers Fire: Evacuation Warnings for approximately 225 residences remain in effect from Teepee Creek to Little East Fork.

Courtesy Ravalli County Sheriff's Office