MontanaStrong Donation Drive

Montana has lost more than 1,000,000 acres to fires this summer, in what is proving to be one of the most ferocious fire seasons in Montana’s history.

Thousands have been evacuated, nearly the entire state is dealing with poor air quality and two firefighters were tragically lost on the fire lines this year.

ABC FOX Montana, KFBB News and KULR-8 News have joined forces to help fire victims and the firefighters who are on the front lines.

All day Thursday we will be taking donations for four separate funds designed to help those directly affected by the fires. Our statewide team has researched the fires and the various ways to donate. Each of the funds we are supporting is from a nonprofit organization, which means your donation is tax deductible, and organizers assure us the money is going directly to the people who need it most.

Give to Lolo Peak

The United Way of Missoula is coordinating donations to help those affected by the Lolo Peak Fire. The organization is donating their time and effort to the cause, so 100 percent of donations goes directly to help those who are suffering from long-term evacuations and poor air quality in the Bitterroot Valley. They've already used donations to purchase air filers for local schools.

Give to Rice Ridge

The United Way of Missoula is also coordinating donations to help those affected by the Rice Ridge Fire. The organization is donating their time and effort to the cause, so 100 percent of donations goes directly to help those who are suffering from long-term evacuations and poor air quality in the Seeley Lake area. They've already used donations to purchase meals for evacuees.

Give to Lodge Pole Complex

The Lodge Pole Complex burned through 270,000 acres in eastern Montana- that's more than the area of New York City. Ranchers lost fencing, cattle and feed. The Central Montana Foundation if helping coordinate efforts to aid these farmers and ranchers.

Give to Firefighters

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation helps family of firefighters who are killed or hurt on the front lines. These are the men and women who risk their lives to protect our property.

Our donation pages will be open all day long. Please consider helping those most affected by this exhausting fire season.