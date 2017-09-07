Difference between Predatory and Defensive, how to protect yourself from a bear attack

With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
A pedestrian was killed while crossing Reserve Street Thursday morning.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.
More than 1,000,000 acres have burned this summer, in what is proving to be one of the most ferocious seasons in Montana’s history.
The question people are always asking living in a state like Montana, how do you protect yourself from a bear attack?
Air quality gauges in Missoula are beginning to have some malfunction problems...
