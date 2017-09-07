West Fork fire Evacuation Orders - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

West Fork fire Evacuation Orders

Posted: Updated:

New evacuation orders are issued in Lincoln County from the West Fork fire.

The evacuation area extends from Kootenai River Road to Bighorn Terrace. The evacuation order extends on the north side of Kootneai River Road, from North Central to Quartz Creek and the Lower Bobtail area. 

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency is asking all residents in these areas to evacuate by noon on Thursday.

