Montana's current wildfire season to rank among the worst for air quality

This wildfire season is far from over, but already we've seen more than 61 days of unhealthy air quality and more than 30 days of very unhealthy and hazardous air quality. These numbers are more than thirty times last years numbers that showed only 2 days of unhealthy air quality according to reports from Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Kristin Martin said "We're not gonna see much improvement without much precipitation in the forecasts."

Air quality is so bad that health experts say walking through it is equivalent to smoking a cigarette. Environmental Health Specialist Stephen Burns said "You might have some issues where you could develop some form of asthma or some type of C.O.P.D."

For anyone who plans on being outdoors experts say you should limit that time as much as possible and to monitor air quality regularly. You can do so by visiting the Department of Environmental Quality website.