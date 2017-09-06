Air gauges struggle with extreme wildfire smoke

Air quality gauges in Missoula are beginning to have some malfunction problems because of too much wildfire smoke.

The instruments that collect smoke air particulates to calculate air quality are starting to get clogged.

Recently these monitors are requiring more maintenance than usual, which can affect the performance of the machine.

In fact, monitors in Florence and Seeley Lake are also experiencing this problem.

"They are having problems with pumps because there is so much smoke. In fact, they are having to restrain a little more. Also, pumps are having to be replaced and more frequent cleaning,” said Benjamin Schmidt, Air Quality Specialist, Missoula City-County Health Department.

For now, Schmidt said crews are doing all they can to make sure the machines work correctly for more wildfire seasons.