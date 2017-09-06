Air gauges struggle with extreme wildfire smoke - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Air gauges struggle with extreme wildfire smoke

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Air quality gauges in Missoula are beginning to have some malfunction problems because of too much wildfire smoke.

The instruments that collect smoke air particulates to calculate air quality are starting to get clogged.

Recently these monitors are requiring more maintenance than usual, which can affect the performance of the machine.

In fact, monitors in Florence and Seeley Lake are also experiencing this problem.

"They are having problems with pumps because there is so much smoke. In fact, they are having to restrain a little more. Also, pumps are having to be replaced and more frequent cleaning,” said Benjamin Schmidt, Air Quality Specialist, Missoula City-County Health Department.

For now, Schmidt said crews are doing all they can to make sure the machines work correctly for more wildfire seasons. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.