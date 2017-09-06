Air filters installed in MT schools amid wildfire smoke concerns

Smokey air continues to be an issue in Montana.

In fact, schools around the Lolo Peak Fire are taking precautions to help keep kids safe from the wildfire smoke.

The Florence-Carlton School District is doing everything they can to keep kids away from unhealthy air.

The school district so far has installed about 15 filters into classrooms, libraries and music rooms inside the elementary school.

Some filters were donated and others were purchased by the school and nearby locals, but so far they have made a difference.

"I have a student who has significant health issues and with the air filters, he is able to breathe healthier air. He is also able to complete activities throughout the day,” said Jamie Beierle, 1st Grade Teacher.

However, Beierle said with the new adjustment to keeping them inside has been hard because they need more space.

"It's hard because of limited space in our building and so some kids are watching movies, coloring, and having social interaction time,’ said Beierle.

Overall she said it's a hard situation.

"They also need that time where they can just go out and just have free choice time, where it's not such a structure situation,” said Beierle.

Otherwise, they hope to install more filters, especially into their middle school and high school classrooms.