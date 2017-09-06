Is an extreme fire season the 'new normal' in Montana?

With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
With the fire being so close to the lodge structural protection specialists have been hired to take preventative measures for the building.
A pedestrian was killed while crossing Reserve Street Thursday morning.
A pedestrian was killed while crossing Reserve Street Thursday morning.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.
More than 1,000,000 acres have burned this summer, in what is proving to be one of the most ferocious seasons in Montana’s history.
More than 1,000,000 acres have burned this summer, in what is proving to be one of the most ferocious seasons in Montana’s history.
The question people are always asking living in a state like Montana, how do you protect yourself from a bear attack?
The question people are always asking living in a state like Montana, how do you protect yourself from a bear attack?
Air quality gauges in Missoula are beginning to have some malfunction problems...
Air quality gauges in Missoula are beginning to have some malfunction problems...