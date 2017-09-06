Farmers are suffering from one of the worst droughts in years

The state of Montana is currently in a terrible drought. Not only does that create a breeding ground for wildfires, but it also means there is absolutely no moisture in the soil. Liv Stavick with Montana Farm Bureau Federation says this is the worst drought in 30 years.

"A lot of guys aren't even cutting their spring wheat because there is no point in doing it. A lot of winter wheat which is a big crop here in Montana is being cut for hay which is a little scary, and then dry land crops such as hay, a lot of people are not getting the hay they need, they are not doing well and pasture land is short right now. "

Because pasture land is short, Stavick says to expect farmers to sell their cattle. Stavick also says that farming is a high risk, high reward industry and this year the drought is just too much.