Frequent breathing is one way to avoid burnout at work

With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
Water and bear spray in hand, we approached the Grinnell Glacier trail head at 7:30 AM. Ready for a long hike to the Grinnell Glacier to study the effects of climate change.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's (all times local): Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed more homes in northwestern and central Montana. The Missoulian reports that at least 10 homes and 30 other buildings in an Amish community near the Canadian border were burned on Saturday.
With more than a month of unhealthy air health officials at Missoula City-County Health Department said they are becoming concerned about the consequences of long-term exposure to fire smoke.
“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...
Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.
