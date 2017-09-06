Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Loyola's David Koppan - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Loyola's David Koppang

Posted: Updated:

“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang.

That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer.

“Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you look at a little kid that doesn’t even complain about cancer it’s incredible how a little kid can impact a guy like me,” said Koppang.

Koppang is a three sport athlete for the Rams. He’s a standout football player and a leader on his team, but he’s much more than just good at sports.

“He’s just one of those kids that everyone wants to be their kid. He’s a kind, caring, hard working he’s the first one at the gym last one out and worried about other people,” said Loyola Head Coach Todd Hughes.

Giving back is something instilled in students at Loyola and something Koppang takes a lot of pride in.

“You don’t see a lot of it in high school so I think it’s good to go out of your way to help others who really need it,” said Koppang.

“A lot of it is for themselves, they don’t know that but they get to see a different side where the world is it’s not perfect and David Koppang epitomizes that, he understand that he’s blessed,” said Hughes.

And Koppang hopes to continue give back after his playing career is over either as a teacher or a football coach.

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Loyola's David Koppang

    Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Loyola's David Koppang

    Wednesday, September 6 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-09-06 04:17:40 GMT

    “It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...

    “It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...

  • Friday Night Takeover Highlights 9/1

    Friday Night Takeover Highlights 9/1

    Saturday, September 2 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-09-02 04:45:31 GMT

    It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games: Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish CMR over Glacier 21-14 Capital 30-24 over Flathead  Loyola 9-0 over Shelby Belgrade 31-14 over Park

    It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games: Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish CMR over Glacier 21-14 Capital 30-24 over Flathead  Loyola 9-0 over Shelby Belgrade 31-14 over Park

  • Three Things: Butte Central Maroons

    Three Things: Butte Central Maroons

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:30:41 GMT

    As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.

    As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Monday, September 4 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-09-04 19:51:16 GMT

    If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.

    If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.

  • Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana

    Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:50:25 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.

  • Investigating Glacier National Park's disappearing ice

    Investigating Glacier National Park's disappearing ice

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:44:59 GMT

    Water and bear spray in hand, we approached the Grinnell Glacier trail head at 7:30 AM.  Ready for a long hike to the Grinnell Glacier to study the effects of climate change.  

    Water and bear spray in hand, we approached the Grinnell Glacier trail head at 7:30 AM.  Ready for a long hike to the Grinnell Glacier to study the effects of climate change.  

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The Latest: Wind-driven wildfires destroy homes in Montana

    The Latest: Wind-driven wildfires destroy homes in Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-09-05 18:44:44 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's (all times local): Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed more homes in northwestern and central Montana. The Missoulian reports that at least 10 homes and 30 other buildings in an Amish community near the Canadian border were burned on Saturday.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's (all times local): Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed more homes in northwestern and central Montana. The Missoulian reports that at least 10 homes and 30 other buildings in an Amish community near the Canadian border were burned on Saturday.

  • Missoula County fire evacuation updates

    Missoula County fire evacuation updates

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:19:28 GMT

    Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.

    Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.

  • Health officials concerned about long term exposure to fire smoke

    Health officials concerned about long term exposure to fire smoke

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:20:21 GMT

    With more than a month of unhealthy air health officials at Missoula City-County Health Department said they are becoming concerned about the consequences of long-term exposure to fire smoke.  

    With more than a month of unhealthy air health officials at Missoula City-County Health Department said they are becoming concerned about the consequences of long-term exposure to fire smoke.  

  • Channels

    Channels

    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently
    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.