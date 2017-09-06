Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Loyola's David Koppang

“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang.



That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer.



“Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you look at a little kid that doesn’t even complain about cancer it’s incredible how a little kid can impact a guy like me,” said Koppang.



Koppang is a three sport athlete for the Rams. He’s a standout football player and a leader on his team, but he’s much more than just good at sports.



“He’s just one of those kids that everyone wants to be their kid. He’s a kind, caring, hard working he’s the first one at the gym last one out and worried about other people,” said Loyola Head Coach Todd Hughes.



Giving back is something instilled in students at Loyola and something Koppang takes a lot of pride in.



“You don’t see a lot of it in high school so I think it’s good to go out of your way to help others who really need it,” said Koppang.



“A lot of it is for themselves, they don’t know that but they get to see a different side where the world is it’s not perfect and David Koppang epitomizes that, he understand that he’s blessed,” said Hughes.



And Koppang hopes to continue give back after his playing career is over either as a teacher or a football coach.