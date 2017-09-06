Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Loyola's David Koppang

“It’s life changing and I love it, it’s awesome,” said Loyola Senior David Koppang. That life changing experience Loyola Senior David Koppang mentioned is his time at Camp Agape Northwest in Washington. For the past three years Koppang has been a camp counselor there, which helps kids who have some form of cancer. “Honestly you learn a lot like something that big doesn’t effect a kids life. You look at us we complain about two a days and then you ...
It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games: Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish CMR over Glacier 21-14 Capital 30-24 over Flathead Loyola 9-0 over Shelby Belgrade 31-14 over Park
As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.
Here are the scores and highlights from Class AA action tonight in Montana
For a brief moment at Missoula County Public Stadium Thursday night, the Hellgate Knights had a lead in a varsity, Class AA game. That lead lasted two plays, as the Bozeman Hawks, down 7-0 to the Knights after their first drive, scored on their second play from scrimmage, and would never look back. The Hawks scored 40 unanswered points in Missoula Thursday night to win 40-7. For the Knights, it was a textbook first drive for the touchdown. After picking up two first downs, incl...
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.
Water and bear spray in hand, we approached the Grinnell Glacier trail head at 7:30 AM. Ready for a long hike to the Grinnell Glacier to study the effects of climate change.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's (all times local): Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed more homes in northwestern and central Montana. The Missoulian reports that at least 10 homes and 30 other buildings in an Amish community near the Canadian border were burned on Saturday.
Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.
With more than a month of unhealthy air health officials at Missoula City-County Health Department said they are becoming concerned about the consequences of long-term exposure to fire smoke.
