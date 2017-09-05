Health officials concerned about long term exposure to fire smoke

If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.
Water and bear spray in hand, we approached the Grinnell Glacier trail head at 7:30 AM. Ready for a long hike to the Grinnell Glacier to study the effects of climate change.
Water and bear spray in hand, we approached the Grinnell Glacier trail head at 7:30 AM. Ready for a long hike to the Grinnell Glacier to study the effects of climate change.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's (all times local): Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed more homes in northwestern and central Montana. The Missoulian reports that at least 10 homes and 30 other buildings in an Amish community near the Canadian border were burned on Saturday.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's (all times local): Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed more homes in northwestern and central Montana. The Missoulian reports that at least 10 homes and 30 other buildings in an Amish community near the Canadian border were burned on Saturday.
Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.
Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.
With more than a month of unhealthy air health officials at Missoula City-County Health Department said they are becoming concerned about the consequences of long-term exposure to fire smoke.
With more than a month of unhealthy air health officials at Missoula City-County Health Department said they are becoming concerned about the consequences of long-term exposure to fire smoke.