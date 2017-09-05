Missoula County fire evacuation updates - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula County fire evacuation updates

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
SEELEY LAKE -

Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.

Zone 1 extends east from Highway 83 with the northern border being Cedar Street and the Southern border being Whitetail.

Included streets are Cedar, School Lane, Locust, Redwood, the north side of Whitetail to Timberland, Morrell Creek Drive, Pine, Oak, Elm, Spruce, Larch, Juniper, Tamarack, Sequoia Court, Fir Drive, Cottonwood, Badger Court, Chipmunk, Lynx, Laurel, Cougar, Black Bear Court, Wild Turkey, Perch, Bass Court, Crawfish, and Salmon. 

This includes Seeley Lake Elementary School and Seeley Swan High School.

Residence here should still be ready for a short notice evacuation ORDER should fire conditions change.

Photo Courtesy: Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Where is the smoke coming from? Map shows 74+ wildfires burning in western states

    Monday, September 4 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-09-04 19:51:16 GMT

    If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.

    If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.

  • Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana

    Grizzly bear mauls bow hunter in southwestern Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:50:25 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A grizzly bear mauled a bow hunter in southwestern Montana, slashing a 16-inch cut in his head that required 90 stitches to close. Tom Sommer said he and a hunting partner startled a bear feeding on an elk carcass Monday morning.

  • Investigating Glacier National Park's disappearing ice

    Investigating Glacier National Park's disappearing ice

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:44:59 GMT

    Water and bear spray in hand, we approached the Grinnell Glacier trail head at 7:30 AM.  Ready for a long hike to the Grinnell Glacier to study the effects of climate change.  

    Water and bear spray in hand, we approached the Grinnell Glacier trail head at 7:30 AM.  Ready for a long hike to the Grinnell Glacier to study the effects of climate change.  

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • The Latest: Wind-driven wildfires destroy homes in Montana

    The Latest: Wind-driven wildfires destroy homes in Montana

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-09-05 18:44:44 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's (all times local): Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed more homes in northwestern and central Montana. The Missoulian reports that at least 10 homes and 30 other buildings in an Amish community near the Canadian border were burned on Saturday.

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on Montana's (all times local): Wind-driven wildfires have destroyed more homes in northwestern and central Montana. The Missoulian reports that at least 10 homes and 30 other buildings in an Amish community near the Canadian border were burned on Saturday.

  • Missoula County fire evacuation updates

    Missoula County fire evacuation updates

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:19:28 GMT

    Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.

    Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.

  • Health officials concerned about long term exposure to fire smoke

    Health officials concerned about long term exposure to fire smoke

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-09-06 01:20:21 GMT

    With more than a month of unhealthy air health officials at Missoula City-County Health Department said they are becoming concerned about the consequences of long-term exposure to fire smoke.  

    With more than a month of unhealthy air health officials at Missoula City-County Health Department said they are becoming concerned about the consequences of long-term exposure to fire smoke.  

  • Channels

    Channels

    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently
    Missoula - ABC - digital 23.1 FOX - digital 23.2 Kalispell - ABC - analog 42 FOX - digital 42.2 Butte - ABC - digital 18.1 FOX - digital 18.2 Bozeman - ABC - digital 28.1 (off air) currently
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.