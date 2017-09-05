Missoula County fire evacuation updates

Rice Ridge Fire: Missoula County Sheriff McDermott announced on Tuesday that evacuation ORDERS are being downgraded to evacuation WARNINGS in Zone 1, which affects approximately 429 homes.

Zone 1 extends east from Highway 83 with the northern border being Cedar Street and the Southern border being Whitetail.

Included streets are Cedar, School Lane, Locust, Redwood, the north side of Whitetail to Timberland, Morrell Creek Drive, Pine, Oak, Elm, Spruce, Larch, Juniper, Tamarack, Sequoia Court, Fir Drive, Cottonwood, Badger Court, Chipmunk, Lynx, Laurel, Cougar, Black Bear Court, Wild Turkey, Perch, Bass Court, Crawfish, and Salmon.

This includes Seeley Lake Elementary School and Seeley Swan High School.

Residence here should still be ready for a short notice evacuation ORDER should fire conditions change.

Photo Courtesy: Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office