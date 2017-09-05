Long a 'Dreamer' critic, Sessions announces program's demise

By SADIE GURMAN

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump scrapped a program benefiting young people who entered the U.S. illegally as children but left the announcement to a member of his Cabinet who had long railed against it.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions, rather than Trump, on Tuesday announced the unwinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He says the Obama-era policy is unconstitutional and couldn't withstand a legal challenge.



Trump made a campaign promise to end protections for the young immigrants protected by the program. But as president, he has expressed sympathy for the participants, sometimes called "Dreamers," and struggled with the decision. Trump notably chose not to be the face of Tuesday's announcement. But Sessions is an immigration hardliner who had been urging the president to fulfill his campaign promise. He seemed willing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)