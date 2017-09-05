Governor settles campaign reporting violations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and his re-election campaign have agreed to pay a $3,000 fine to settle a complaint that he did not timely file expense reports stemming from his use of a state airplane for campaign purposes.



The campaign eventually reimbursed the state more than $7,000 for campaign-related trips that coincided with official government business.



Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan said Bullock "correctly subjected his campaign to a reimbursement policy," but did so only after coming under fire by Republicans who argued he was misusing government property for political purposes. The settlement agreement notes that 36 flights weren't reported within a month, as required. Mangan signed the settlement on Aug. 31.



Bullock's spokeswoman, Ronja Abel, has called the late reports a "paperwork error."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)