Governor settles campaign reporting violations

With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
There are several organizations in the Treasure State extending a helping hand.
Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A cold front packing high wind gusts has caused fires burning across Montana to spread and forced more evacuations of homes.
The popular social media platform Instagram has more than 700 million active users, but recently six million of those users have been hacked.
The temporary location change is due to the Rice Ridge Fire burning near Seeley Lake. Seeley-Swan High School sits in the evacuation order zone of the fire.
