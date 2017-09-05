Ravalli County fire evacuation updates

Lolo Peak Fire: Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said that residents of the Evacuation Order area between Bass Creek Road and Hannaford Ave are able to re-populate those neighborhoods under an evacuation warning status.

Sheriff Holton said he was very happy that the predicted weather event did not occur and Doug Turman's Type 1 Incident Management Team was able to reinforce containment lines in order to make the evacuated area safe for residents to return to.

Residents living west of Hwy 93 from the north side of South Kootenia Creek Road, north to West County Line Road are still in a Warning status and should remain prepared to evacuate. A community meeting will be held tonight at 7 p.m at the Stevensville High School to provide information regarding the Lolo Peak Fire. Approximately 952 homes in Ravalli County are in an Evacuation Warning status due to the Lolo Peak Fire, but there are no homes currently under an Evacuation Order.

Lolo Peak Fire Information is available at the Public Information booths at the Stevensville Super One and Florence Farmer's State Bank parking lots, or by calling 406-272-5433.

Meyers Fire: Approximately 225 homes are still in an Evacuation Warning between Teepee Creek and Little East Fork. Sheriff Holton said regular updates with Irv Leach's Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team are helping to continually monitor the danger to residents, and fortunately there are no evacuation orders in effect in the East Fork area. Sheriff Holton again thanked the Bonanza and Springer Memorial community for their assistance and support over the last week. Meyers Fire Information is available at the Sula Store and Sula Community Club House.

Nelson Creek Fire: Approximately 65 homes on Nez Perce Road remain in an evacuation warning and there are no road closures in effect currently. Sheriff Holton said that regular contact between the RCSO, West Fork Volunteer Fire Department, Ravalli County Fire Warden and Bitterroot National Forest will continue for as long as that fire threatens residents.

Courtesy Ravalli County Sheriff's Office