Caribou Fire hits Amish community - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Caribou Fire hits Amish community

Posted: Updated:
courtesy Inciweb.gov courtesy Inciweb.gov

The Caribou Fire, burning near Eureka in Lincoln County, has now grown to more than 17,000 acres. Over the weekend the fire forced evacuation orders for more than 100 residents in the West Kootenai area. According to the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office, the fire destroyed 40 buildings in a local Amish community. Among those buildings, ten private homes, and at least thirty other structures. In light of the evacuations and destruction, the Red Cross Shelter in Eureka is now re-opened.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.