Classes for Seeley-Swan students start at Paws Up Resort today

Fall classes begin today at Paws Up Resort for Seeley-Swan High School students.

The temporary location change is due to the Rice Ridge Fire burning near Seeley Lake. Seeley-Swan High School sits in the evacuation order zone of the fire.

Due to the relocation, all students must ride the bus to school. Only seniors will be granted permission to drive.

Lunch for students and staff will be served daily by the kitchen staff at Paws Up, and sports practices will be held at Mt. Jumbo Elementary School in Missoula if air quality conditions allows it.

All athletes will be bussed to their practices. All competitions are being relocated and homecoming has been rescheduled until September 15th.

Seeley-Swan High School has more information on their website.