Hacked on Social Media? This is how you know and what to do

The popular social media platform Instagram has more than 700 million active users, but recently six million of those users have been hacked.

If you have been hacked or feel you are being hacked, Instagram asks that you report it. You can do so by tapping the settings button located on your profile and hitting report a problem.

Instagram has listed safety tips you can take to help prevent yourself from getting hacked.

Pick a strong password- Use a combination of at least six numbers, letters and punctuation marks. Also, don’t make it the same password that you have saved elsewhere. Always log out- When using someone else’s phone, make sure you logout if you sign in. Also, never check the “remember me” box. Change password regularly- especially if you see a message from Instagram asking you to do so. If Instagram detects that your password may have been stolen, changing your password helps to keep your account secure.

But, how can you tell if you are the one being hacked? Well, there are certain signs that you do not want to ignore,