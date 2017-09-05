Hacked on Social Media? This is how you know and what to do

With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
If you're wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from, the answer is probably not one specific fire.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A cold front packing high wind gusts has caused fires burning across Montana to spread and forced more evacuations of homes.
It’s a familiar sound that echoes through Ogren Park. The crack of the bat. And the Portuguese speaking outfielder Gabriel Maciel has a shadow following him around during batting practice. “It’s like having an older brother” says Maciel Peter Bransfield is that shadow and older brother. The Princeton graduate is Maciel’s portal into the English world. “I’ll help order food for him, or help him pay is cell phone bill, things like that. So I ...
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Winds are pushing wildfires burning around two crown jewels of the National Park Service toward the doorstep of a century-old lodge and into an ancient grove of sequoias.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Details on a two-year investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force will be revealed in a press conference on Thursday. Law enforcement with the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI have conducted several arrest and search operations in the area Thursday following, what they are calling, a successful two-year investigation that resulted in the "take down of a drug-trafficking criminal enterprise."
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
