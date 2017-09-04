Bobcat Sports Report: Washington State - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bobcat Sports Report: Washington State

Posted: Updated:

Breaking down the Bobcats 31-0 loss at Washington State. Jay Sanderson talks with head coach Jeff Choate. Kyle Sherman sits down with sophomore quarterback Chris Murray. The premiere of Big Cats, Little Trucks with Matt Brownlow. Plus, the Bobcat Breakdown featuring sophomore wide receiver Kevin Kassis.

