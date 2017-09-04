Young immigrants prepare for worst if Trump ends protections

With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A cold front packing high wind gusts has caused fires burning across Montana to spread and forced more evacuations of homes.
Winds are pushing wildfires burning around two crown jewels of the National Park Service toward the doorstep of a century-old lodge and into an ancient grove of sequoias.
The Going-to-the-Sun Road is now closed.
Nelson Creek Fire evacuations on Nez Perce Road have been reduced to Warnings and residents can return to their homes. The fire danger is still in the area, and residents should be prepared to evacuate quickly during the predicted critical fire weather conditions over the weekend.
The meeting for Hill County will be today at 4 p.m. at the Havre High School.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
On Saturday, runners from all across the country and the world took on Big Sky's Lone Peak for the 5th annual Rut Mountain Runs.
