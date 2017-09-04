Ravalli County evacuations, warnings remain unchanged

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton stated the evacuation orders and warnings remain unchanged for all fires in Ravalli County.

Lolo Peak Fire: Evacuation Orders are in effect for residents west of Hwy 93 from the north side of Bass Creek Road to Hannaford Ave and west of Florence Carlton Loop. Sheriff Holton said the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and Unified Command will continue to evaluate the orders with a goal of moving to a warning status as soon as possible. Evacuation Warnings are still effective for the area west of Hwy 93 from the south side of Bass Creek Road to the north side of South Kootenia Creek Road to include Redtail Hawk Lane. Warnings are still in place for residents west of Hwy 93 from Hannaford Ave north to West County Line Road.

Meyers Fire: Evacuation Warnings remain in place for residents from Teepee Creek to Little East Fork.

Nelson Creek Fire: Evacuation Warnings remain in place for residents on Nez Perce Road, including Lapwai and West Lapwai Lanes, Fox and West Fox Lanes, and Bear Hollow Court.

A Community Meeting for the Meyers Fire will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at the Sula Fire Pavilion in Springer Memorial.

Information on the Lolo Peak Fire is available at the Public Information points in the Florence Farmer's State Bank and Stevensville Super One parking lots or by calling Fire information at 406-272-5433. There will be public meeting tomorrow night (09-05-17) at the Stevensville High School at 7 p.m. regarding the Lolo Peak Fire.

Courtesy Ravalli County Sheriff