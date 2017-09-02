World renowned trail runner took to the sky for the 5th annual Rut Mountain Runs

Watch live SWX events from your computer.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
Nelson Creek Fire evacuations on Nez Perce Road have been reduced to Warnings and residents can return to their homes. The fire danger is still in the area, and residents should be prepared to evacuate quickly during the predicted critical fire weather conditions over the weekend.
Nelson Creek Fire evacuations on Nez Perce Road have been reduced to Warnings and residents can return to their homes. The fire danger is still in the area, and residents should be prepared to evacuate quickly during the predicted critical fire weather conditions over the weekend.