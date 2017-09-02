Griz get sloppy win, beat Valpo 45-23

With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
With schools around the state of Montana starting we wanted to check in with parents and see if they had any reservations sending their children into this new school year.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
Entrance fees at glacier national park are on the rise as Glacier National Park annual passes could jump ten dollars from $50 to $60.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
A manufacturing company that custom builds rifles and scopes is moving to Kalispell.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
Bigfork superintendent Matt Jensen told us in the fall the goal of the renovations was to create a sense of community. One of the main ways was creating the “hub” of the school.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
Watch live SWX events from your computer.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
Nelson Creek Fire evacuations on Nez Perce Road have been reduced to Warnings and residents can return to their homes. The fire danger is still in the area, and residents should be prepared to evacuate quickly during the predicted critical fire weather conditions over the weekend.
Nelson Creek Fire evacuations on Nez Perce Road have been reduced to Warnings and residents can return to their homes. The fire danger is still in the area, and residents should be prepared to evacuate quickly during the predicted critical fire weather conditions over the weekend.