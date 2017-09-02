Friday Night Takeover Highlights 9/1 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Friday Night Takeover Highlights 9/1

Posted: Updated:

It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games:

Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky

Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish

CMR over Glacier 21-14

Capital 30-24 over Flathead 

Loyola 9-0 over Shelby

Belgrade 31-14 over Park

