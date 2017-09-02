Friday Night Takeover Highlights 9/1

It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games: Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish CMR over Glacier 21-14 Capital 30-24 over Flathead Loyola 9-0 over Shelby Belgrade 31-14 over Park

As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.

For a brief moment at Missoula County Public Stadium Thursday night, the Hellgate Knights had a lead in a varsity, Class AA game. That lead lasted two plays, as the Bozeman Hawks, down 7-0 to the Knights after their first drive, scored on their second play from scrimmage, and would never look back. The Hawks scored 40 unanswered points in Missoula Thursday night to win 40-7. For the Knights, it was a textbook first drive for the touchdown. After picking up two first downs, incl...

The Hellgate Knights had to take the 2016 season off because of a lack of numbers, but now the varsity squad is back and led by new Head Coach Mick Morris. “You know I like a challenge the last couple schools I’ve been at have been similar situations I like the excitement of building something especially Hellgate it's something fresh," said Morris. "I think for the most part for us it's understanding our goal our goal isn’t to win a state cham...