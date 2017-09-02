Friday Night Takeover Highlights 9/1

It was a busy night around Montana for local area teams, including an instant classic in Missoula between rivals Sentinel and Missoula. Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman run through highlights of these games: Sentinel 44-40 over Big Sky Frenchtown 35-3 over Whitefish CMR over Glacier 21-14 Capital 30-24 over Flathead Loyola 9-0 over Shelby Belgrade 31-14 over Park
As we continue our look at area football teams, we head to the Mining City. Here are three things you need to know about the Butte Central Maroons football team.
Here are the scores and highlights from Class AA action tonight in Montana
For a brief moment at Missoula County Public Stadium Thursday night, the Hellgate Knights had a lead in a varsity, Class AA game. That lead lasted two plays, as the Bozeman Hawks, down 7-0 to the Knights after their first drive, scored on their second play from scrimmage, and would never look back. The Hawks scored 40 unanswered points in Missoula Thursday night to win 40-7. For the Knights, it was a textbook first drive for the touchdown. After picking up two first downs, incl...
The Missoula Art Museum wants help identifying two women who they say climbed on and destroyed a public sculpture outside the museum early Friday morning.
A wildfire destroyed the main building at the historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park. The 2,000-acre Sprague Fire started by lightning on August 10.
A new wildfire start has prompted the Sanders County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to issue pre-evacuation notices for some people living west of Plains.
With the help of the Missoula Police and community, the two women accused of damaging a public sculpture outside of the Missoula Art Museum have been identified.
Bozeman, we hope you're hungry-- a new food delivery service is in town bringing restaurant fare right to your door.
Charges are now filed for a 73-year-old Seeley Lake resident, accused of attempting to ram a national guardsman with his truck Aug. 29.
CROSBY, Texas (AP) - The Latest on a Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey (all times local): The Harris County sheriff says 15 deputies sought medical attention after a fire started at a Houston-area chemical plant but most were quickly treated and released.
