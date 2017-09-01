Remembering the historic Sperry Chalet

The loss of the Chalet has created an international outpouring of sadness as tourists and Montanans alike fondly remember the Chalet.

Friday, people share their memories of the Sperry Chalet with ABC FOX MONTANA.

For many people, the Chalet was a place to escape the outside world and to fall in love with Montana's natural beauty.

"Sperry was very special. You knew you were a part of something different and something historic," said Sarah Gargac, Indiana.

One visitor said what made it special were the hikes and the beauty of it all.

"There is something about taking the six mile hike up, so your earning your over night stay and meals. When you come up the valley and you're about a mile away you can see the Chalet sitting high on the hillside," said Julie Huck, Missoula.

However, for others what they will miss the most is the warm fire place and coco.

"You could eat their homemade bread and sit by the fire and have some hot chocolate. Honestly, that's what I will miss the most," said Gargac.

Overall, hearing the news for them was sad and shocking.

"I was in disbelief. Last night looked at pictures and it was sad. It's something that can't be recreated," said Huck.

For these people, and many other Glacier National Park will never be quite the same without the Chalet.