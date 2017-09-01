White House still deciding who gets Trump's Harvey donation

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and MARCY GORDON

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is still figuring out who will get President Donald Trump's pledged $1 million donation to Harvey storm relief efforts.



It will be one of the largest gifts ever given by a president, but one that has evoked Trump's checkered charitable past.



The president is planning to make the donation early next week. And it may be split among several groups doing relief work in storm-ravaged areas of Texas and Louisiana.



White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president "has not yet finalized" where the money will go, raising some concern that charitable groups may end up competing for the money.



Sanders is asking reporters for recommendations on what groups should get the money.

